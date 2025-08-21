Qatar’s New Sports Season Kicks Off with Renewed Ambitions

Doha: The wheel of sports activity in the State of Qatar has resumed spinning at the start of the new sports season (2025-2026), which began last week after a break that lasted nearly two months. Clubs and sports teams enter the season with fresh hopes and great ambitions to win titles, delight fans, and convince analysts and followers.

According to Qatar News Agency, the new season in Qatar features multiple and diverse sporting events, ensuring a high-level organizational and technical experience, with expectations of record fan engagement. With the kickoff of the first round of the local football league Doha Bank Stars League, the spirit returned to the stadiums, the crowd noise revived, and hopes and expectations flourished, especially after the first round witnessed exciting competitions amid enthusiastic atmospheres.

The matches of the first round caught the attention of fans with the emergence of young talents supported by a vision for developing Qatari football, alongside improvements in infrastructure and services at stadiums. In this context, coach of Al Sailiya team Mirghani Al Zain stated that the new sports season in Qatar represents a major challenge for him and his team, as it comes after a short period of internal and external preparation.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency, Al Sailiya coach explained that the club is going through a new and different phase after its recent promotion to the Doha Bank Stars League, noting the difficulty of the matches the team will face due to the strength of competition. He said that they prepared well for the season after returning to the league for the second time, and are focusing heavily on following steps that distinguish the team from competitors, adding that their team is capable of evolving, and take all matches seriously and give them great importance.

He stressed that they are fully aware of the responsibility and aspire to achieve the best results in all matches. Despite these challenges, Al Sailiya coach expressed his team’s ambition to reach advanced positions in the league standings, saying he trusts his players’ abilities and the adopted plan. Al Zain concluded his statements to QNA by acknowledging the difficulty of competition in the league, while affirming his ambition to achieve outstanding results and set big goals for the team during this season.

The new sports season in Qatar is not limited to football, but includes many other sports, most notably artistic gymnastics, handball, basketball, volleyball, tennis, swimming, and table tennis, through strong leagues and intense local competitions, amid expectations of a comprehensive and successful experience that will once again steal the spotlight. The return of fans to follow various sports represents a guarantee for the success of the local sports season, along with accompanying entertainment events that make stadiums a destination for families to enjoy all these activities.

The season will witness multiple sports events, ensuring a high-level organizational and technical experience, with expectations of record fan engagement. In this context, President of the Qatar Gymnastics Federation Ali Al Hitmi affirmed that the new sports season will focus heavily on achieving accomplishments in local championships, with the aim of preparing national teams and qualifying a new generation of talents, based on the pivotal role of the federation in developing and elevating the sport.

Speaking to QNA, Al Hitmi highlighted the importance of local championships for all age groups in discovering and refining young talents. The President of the Qatar Gymnastics Federation concluded his statements by confirming the provision of all capabilities and advanced training programs to ensure the excellence of players before regional and international participations, noting that these plans are part of the federation’s strategy to enhance the presence of Qatari gymnastics on the Arab and global sports map.

For his part, Head of the Handball Department at Al Gharafa Club Issa Shaheen Al Kuwari expressed his optimism and strong focus with the beginning of the new sports season, confirming that this season carries many hopes and challenges for the team and its management. Al Kuwari told QNA that the main goal they are striving to achieve with all effort and focus is to prepare a strong and cohesive team capable of competing seriously and impressively in various championships.

He pointed out that the club’s ambition does not stop at mere participation, but extends to competing for titles against strong and experienced clubs, while acknowledging that luck was not on the team’s side in past seasons despite all the efforts made. Al Kuwari also highlighted the strength and status of the Qatari Premier League teams in handball, which enjoy a high level of professionalism and experience.

The Head of the Handball Department at Al Gharafa Club, in conclusion of his statements to QNA, praised the great role of the Qatar Handball Federation for its efforts in organizing championships professionally, in a manner befitting the level of the sport in the country and contributing to raising and strengthening the competition and its overall level.