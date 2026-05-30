Qatar’s Volleyball Squad Punches Ticket to Ostrava Quarterfinals in Dominant Fashion

Ostrava: The Qatari beach volleyball squad, composed of the duo Sherif Younes and Ahmed Tijan, continued strong performances at the Ostrava Beach Volleyball World Tour stop in Ostrava, Czech Republic, in what can be described as a victory lap, securing qualification to the quarterfinal stage on merit.

According to Qatar News Agency, the squad earned the qualification on Saturday after a well-deserved victory over the Swedish pair Holting Nilsson and Andersson in straight sets, 2-0 (21-19, 21-18), in a highly competitive Round of 16 match. The Qatari duo demonstrated powerful coordination and superb performance throughout all phases of the encounter.

Qatar will face the Argentine pair Nicolas and Tomas Capogrosso in the quarterfinals. The Argentine duo reached this stage after taking on Brazil's Andre and Renato in the Round of 16, winning by two sets to one in a strong match in which they confirmed their readiness to compete for top positions.

The Qatari pair began their tournament campaign with a victory over Latvia before defeating France in the group stage. Despite suffering a narrow defeat against the US duo, they maintained a strong presence among the world's elite teams.

The Ostrava tournament concludes on Sunday as one of the key stops on the Volleyball World Beach Tour Elite 16 - Ostrava series, featuring the world's top-ranked teams.