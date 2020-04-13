QDB Announces Launching FinTech Incubator and Accelerator Programs

In line with Qatar’s FinTech strategy, Qatar Development Bank (QDB) has announced the launch of the FinTech Incubator and Accelerator programs. Both programs will work on supporting the Qatari financial system in order to meet the needs of local and global FinTech entrepreneurs who are looking for a launch pad and a hub to accelerate their growth.

QDB in collaboration with EY and Medici companies will run this program. Both programs aim at supporting the growth of local and international FinTech companies. This is by granting these companies accessibility to local and international financial institutions, and providing the best guidance through providing a team of international mentors from more than 10 countries that will participate in this program. This also includes providing financial and regulatory support, and registration support in addition to providing other services.

QDB CEO Mr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser Al Khalifa said: “The launch of the FinTech Incubator and Accelerator Programs constitutes a milestone for the financial system in the State of Qatar and the region. This is because we expect that the programs will achieve a paradigm shift in the nature of projects and their abilities to compete and grow in the light of good and healthy business environment. Moreover, Qatar Central Bank (QCB) supports and promotes applying the state-of-the-art technologies in a manner that makes the State of Qatar maintain its position as one of the most important financial hubs in the region and world.”

Source: Government of Qatar