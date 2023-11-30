QF Signs Academic Cooperation Agreement With EAA, American University of Beirut

Doha, - Qatar Foundation (QF) signed an agreement with the Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and the American University of Beirut (AUB) to provide the opportunity for students from the American University of Beirut residing in Lebanon who achieved excellence in their studies to enroll in a semester at QF's Education City.

Study Abroad in Qatar, a component of the Qatar Scholarship Programme, a project of EAA's Al Fakhoora program, will initially see six scholarship recipients from the AUB placed within two QF partner universities, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar and Texas A&M University at Qatar, during the 2024 spring term.

The agreement will also pave the way for more AUB student cohorts to travel to Qatar and benefit from the diverse, multidisciplinary landscape of learning that QF's Education City offers, with world-class universities standing alongside research and innovation hubs, and community programs and initiatives.

Over the next two years, up to 15 Qatar Scholarship recipients from AUB, selected based on their areas of specialization and academic performance, will travel to Qatar to study at QF.

President of Higher Education and Education Advisor at QF Francisco Marmolejo said that they are thrilled to welcome students from the prestigious AUB into QF's diverse academic community at Education City.

This partnership is not just about providing students with the opportunity to acquire knowledge from top universities at QF; it's about developing a global mindset with a sense of community engagement, encouraging inter-institutional collaboration, fostering long-lasting partnerships, and, more importantly, preparing students to be leaders in an interconnected world, Marmolejo added.

Al Fakhoora Program Director Talal Al Hathal said that studying abroad greatly enriches a student's academic journey, allowing them to learn in new, dynamic environments, expand their personal and professional networks, and make life-long memories.

He expressed his pride to be able to provide this opportunity to Qatar Scholarship scholars from the AUB, to spend a semester abroad at the prestigious universities in Qatar.

Provost at the AUB Zaher Dawy said that the University is proud of the solid partnership with EAA and QF.

The vision that was adopted for the Qatar Scholarship-EAA program at AUB emphasizes commitment to accelerate access to world-class higher education, connect with values-aligned partners, and engage students in meaningful learning opportunities. The initiative launched will embody this vision, setting a new standard for impactful collaboration to provide transformative educational experiences.

EAA's Qatar Scholarships Program provides opportunities for marginalized youth to pursue their higher education at leading, academically rigorous universities. Since its establishment, it has provided over 9,000 scholarships to students from nine countries.

QF's ecosystem of education includes its own Hamad Bin Khalifa University and seven international partner universities specializing in key fields for Qatar and the region, as well as 13 schools, specialized research and innovation centers, and centers and programs for community engagement, all of which integrate and interact. This ecosystem creates opportunities for students to gain real-world research experience, become community leaders, and benefit from cross-cultural interaction within a student body of over 10,600 learners of 90-plus nationalities.

Source: Qatar News Agency