QHA Men’s General League to Kick Off on September 28

Doha: The Competitions Committee of the Qatar Handball Association (QHA) has released the schedule for the first half of the 2025/2026 Men’s General League season. The league will kick off on September 28, with three matchups: Qatar SC vs. Al Arabi, Al Duhail vs. Al Shamal, and Al Gharafa vs. Al Sadd.

According to Qatar News Agency, the opening round will conclude on September 29, with Al Khor facing Al Ahli and Al Rayyan taking on Al Wakrah. Following the fifth round, the league will pause for an extended break, with competition set to resume on February 8, 2026. The first half of the season will wrap up on February 28.

Al Arabi secured the league title in the 2024/2025 season. Al Duhail finished as runners-up, while Al Rayyan claimed third place.