QIB launches mPay digital wallet on its award-winning Mobile App

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) is one of the first banks in Qatar to go live with the mPay digital wallet initiative on its Mobile App. The new payment method supports the efforts led by Qatar Central Bank to achieve a safe, secure and cashless economy, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and beyond.

Available to all QIB customers, QIB’s mPay digital wallet provides a cashless and card less payment gateway within Qatar. QIB customers can activate their mPay digital wallet through its award-winning mobile app, which will be linked to their mobile number. Once activated, customers can easily load money on their mPay wallet using their QIB accounts.

With a loaded mPay digital wallet, customers can make instant transfers to other wallets within QIB, or the wallets of customers at other banks that are registered on mPay, by simply entering the beneficiary mobile number from their phone ‘Contact List’. Similarly, QIB customers can receive funds on their mPay wallet from any other mPay wallet. Customers can also choose to move their cash from their mPay wallet back to their QIB accounts at any time, easily, through QIB’s mobile app.

Commenting on the launch, D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “At QIB, we are dedicated to make our banking solutions available at our customer’s fingertips, by digitizing all of our products and services. mPay digital wallet is an innovative payment feature that further enhances our customers’ mobile banking experience and revolutionizes daily transactions. Our customers will be able to send and receive money, as easily as sending an SMS.”

He added: “We are committed to supporting Qatar Central Bank in achieving its vision to create a safe, secure and cashless economy ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™”.

The mPay digital wallet payment solution provides customers with a range of benefits and features such as the ability to make payments easily through a secured channel, cashless and cardless transactions, reduced fees, receiving transaction details, statement inquires, and SMS notifications for any transaction made. Soon, the mPay digital wallet solution will offer enhanced services such as paying merchants or bills, and withdrawing cash from ATMs, all directly through the wallet.

The QIB Mobile App has undergone an immense transformation over the years, to keep up with the hyper-connected, online world. Updates regularly made on the app make it easier than ever to bank on the go, 24/7, as they were developed to meet the customers’ daily banking requirements.

In recognition of the bank’s digital transformation results, QIB was recently named “Best Digital Bank in Qatar” by the Asian Banker, and “Qatar’s Most Innovative Digital Bank” as well as “Qatar’s Best Consumer Digital Bank” by Global Finance. QIB was also awarded “Digital Bank of the Year 2020” and “Best Mobile Banking Application 2020” in Qatar, by The Asset Triple A.

To download the App, customers can visit Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search for the keyword: QIB Mobile App. Customers can easily self-register using their debit card number and PIN.





Source: Qatar Islamic Bank