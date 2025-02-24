QOC Partakes in GCC Olympic Committees Executive Board Meeting in Kuwait

Kuwait City: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) took part in the 100th meeting of the Executive Board of the Council of Their Highnesses and Excellencies Presidents of the Olympic Committees of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held in Kuwait on Sunday. The QOC delegation was led by HE QOC Secretary-General, Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain.

According to Qatar News Agency, during the meeting, the 3rd GCC Beach Games (Muscat 2025) Organizing Committee's report on the latest preparations for hosting the Games, scheduled from April 5 - 11, was reviewed. The request of the Kuwait Olympic Committee to host the Second Gulf Youth Games in 2028 was approved and the executive request was submitted to the Council of Their Highnesses and Excellencies Heads of the GCC Olympic Committees for approval.

Another major decision was the approval of a conference on sports law and management, in line with the strategic plan for enhancing regional sports cooperation, which was first endorsed at the 32nd GCC NOC Presidents' Meeting in 2020. Additionally, several other topics were reviewed, and the members agreed to refer them to the advisory committees to submit their recommendations to the executive office.