QOC to organize 2020 Qatar Virtual Marathon

Doha, The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) will organize the 2020 Qatar Virtual Marathon on Tuesday in cooperation with Bait Al Mashura Finance Consultations.

The virtual marathon, which is the first in the region, includes three categories, the full marathon for a distance (42 km), the half marathon for a distance (21 km), and the five km event.

The 2020 Qatar Virtual Marathon aims to encourage community members to exercise from their homes during the quarantine period, promote the culture of sport for life, raise awareness of the importance of sport, and adopt healthy lifestyles at the global level.

Registration has been opened for participation in the marathon and will continue until April 20, and participation will be available to (men and women) from all over the world.

Those wishing to participate can register and learn about the results through the “Sporthive live” application, which will give the participants E-certificates once the race is over, and the results of the 2020 Qatar Virtual Marathon will be announced through the same application on Wednesday. ​

Source: Qatar Olympic Committee