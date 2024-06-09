QRCS Builds 13 Entire Villages in Turkiye, Northern Syria

Doha: The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) announced that the total number of construction projects it has implemented in collaboration with several of its partners in Turkiye and northern Syria is 13 entire villages, with a total of 3,672 residential apartments. It added that last year alone, it built four villages, whereas this year, it managed to build the Katara residential village. In a statement issued on Sunday, the QRCS said that work is currently underway to construct two more villages, including all of their utilities and infrastructure, such as those related to water, electricity, sanitation, roads, parks, and other facilities. The statement underscored the Humanity First residential village which was inaugurated recently, built by the QRCS in collaboration with Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), part of a series of such villages built in northern Syria with the aim of providing Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) living in makeshift tents sustainable homes that provi de them with safety, dignity, and privacy. The statement indicated that Since 2011, the QRCS has allocated over QR 387 million to housing projects, benefiting approximately 15 million beneficiaries in 43 countries around the world. It added that last year, the QRCS implemented 20 projects in the shelter and non-food item sector, with a cost of QR 45,345,315 for the benefit of 753,395 people in Pakistan, Yemen, Syria, Niger, Bangladesh, Palestine, Jordan, and Iraq. As for 2024, the QRCS is working on 9 projects with a total cost of QR 37,498,000 to accommodate 21,420 beneficiaries in 6 countries: Palestine (Gaza Strip), Syria, Yemen, Niger, Somalia, and Afghanistan. The QRCS indicated its interest in introducing shelter-related training to its Disaster Management Camp Director of Relief and International Programs Division at QRCS Dr. Mohamed Salah Ibrahim said that capacity building is a national priority in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, adding that the aim of organizing the Disaster Management Camp is to raise awareness of the cruciality of disaster preparedness and to establish a society that fosters it. Ibrahim pointed out that the QRCS has organized 9 editions of this camp, which graduated 1,888 trainees and 50 trainers. The Director of Relief and International Programs Division at QRCS said that QRCS's future vision is to enhance capabilities to provide those affected by disaster and crisis with suitable shelter that meet international standards for a minimum dignified living. Source: Qatar News Agency