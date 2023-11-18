QRCS Concludes Advanced Frontline Humanitarian Negotiation Workshop

Doha, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has concluded the four-day advanced regional workshop on "Frontline Humanitarian Negotiation Management".

Jointly held by QRCS, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and the Geneva-based Centre of Competence on Humanitarian Negotiation (CCHN), the event was aimed at building the negotiation capacity among Qatari and GCC personnel during field relief and development operations.

Many important topics and drills were introduced, including safer access, key components of negotiation, classification of negotiations, design of mandate, identification of red lines, organizational vs. negotiator mandate, risk anticipation, settlement in a humanitarian context, high-quality listening to understand the other party's perspective and identify their motivations, negotiation and influence tactics, persuasive negotiation counterargument, sharing knowledge, negotiation models and adaptability, and factors to build trust and maintain negotiation with the other party.

HE Dr. Turki bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Director of Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vice-Chairman of the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law, presented a lecture in which he talked about negotiations and mediation between countries and the pioneering experiences of the State of Qatar in this field by adopting a firm position calling for respecting international conventions and laws, sitting at the negotiating table, and contributing effectively to building peace and addressing the effects of conflicts on affected communities.

