QSE Index Closes Higher by 0.01 Percent

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index concluded Wednesday’s trading session with a slight increase of 0.85 points, or 0.01 percent, closing at 10,699.24 points.

According to Qatar News Agency, the trading session saw the exchange of 143,720,447 shares, amounting to a value of QAR 381,746,518.769. These transactions were conducted across 18,379 deals involving all sectors. Seventeen companies experienced an increase in their share prices, whereas 33 companies observed a decline. Two companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the close of the session was QAR 632,867,359,184.110, marking an increase from the previous session’s market capitalization of QAR 632,072,278,270.278.