QSE Index Rises 21.89 Points at Beginning of Sunday’s Trading

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index added 21.89 points at the beginning of today's trading, rising 0.21% to reach a level of 10,293 points compared to Thursday's closing session.

The positive performance of Qatar Stock Exchange is attributed to a rise in various sectors: goods and consumer services by 0.92%, transportation by 0.38%, bank and financial services by 0.21%, real estate by 0.16%. On the other hand, the industrial sector declined by 0.14%, telecommunications by 0.18%, and insurance by 0.22%.

As of 10:00 AM, QSE recorded 5254 transactions worth QR 150.077 million, distributed to 67.244 million shares.

Source: Qatar News Agency