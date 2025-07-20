QSL: Al-Wakrah Signs Spanish Striker Raul De Tomas on Season-Long Loan

Al-wakrah: Al-Wakrah SC announced today the signing of Spanish striker Raul de Tomas on a one-season loan from Spanish La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.

According to Qatar News Agency, Al-Wakrah confirmed through its official social media platforms that the 30-year-old forward has signed a loan deal that will keep him with the club until the summer of 2026. The club explained that the acquisition aligns with the technical staff’s strategic vision to enhance the attacking lineup ahead of the new season. De Tomas was selected for his experience and technical abilities, which are expected to contribute significantly to the squad.

Raul de Tomas is recognized as a notable talent in Spanish football, having begun his professional career in the youth ranks of Real Madrid. His career includes stints at Granada, Valladolid, Espanyol, Benfica, and Rayo Vallecano. He has also represented Spain at the international level, featuring in both UEFA Euro 2021 and the UEFA Nations League 2022.

Al-Wakrah is set to begin its new Qatar Stars League campaign on August 15 at the FIFA World Cup Al Thumama Stadium, facing Al Arabi in the opening round.