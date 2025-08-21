QSL Unveils New Format for 2025-2026 QSL Cup Tournament

Doha: The Qatar Stars League (QSL) has announced a significant development in the format of the QSL Cup for the 2025-2026 season. The league aims to enhance the tournament as part of its ongoing development plan to achieve strategic objectives, including elevating technical standards and increasing the number of matches during the season.

According to Qatar News Agency, the revamped tournament will involve 20 teams from both the First and Second Divisions. The new format is designed to ensure greater player participation and provide young players with opportunities to gain experience. The tournament aligns with modern formats used in continental and international competitions, reflecting QSL’s commitment to raising the level of competition and exposure.

The competition will feature a single-stage league format, where each team will play 10 matches over 10 weeks. This structure allows for encounters between teams of varying levels. Teams are permitted to include six foreign professional players (5+1) in thei

r match rosters, along with youth and reserve players. The top two teams will progress directly to the quarterfinals, while teams placed third to 14th will compete in knockout matches to secure their spot in the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, four knockout matches will determine the teams advancing to the semifinals, which, along with the final, will also be decided through knockout matches. This new format aims to foster competitive play and provide a platform for emerging talents within the league.