QU Launches Campaign for Supporting Parents, Students and Teachers and Assisting Them in Distance Learning Processes

National Center for Educational Development affiliated with Qatar University (QU)’s College of Education has launched its educational campaign ‘SANID’, with the aim of supporting parents, students and teachers and assisting them in distance learning processes that are being implemented in educational institutions.

The campaign includes providing workshops, guidelines and skills to teachers, parents and students via its many platforms. In addition, there are to online discussions similar to the “hotline” services to provide various educational consultations and direct answer to questions related to technological or educational challenges that students, or their relatives, or their teachers may face during this period.

Commenting on this campaign, Dr. Abdullah Abu-Tineh, Director of the National Center for Educational Development, has said that the center is keen to increase and diversify its services as required and depending on increasing demand until the end of the academic year or the end of the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Source: Government of Qatar