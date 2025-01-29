QU, LU Shine at QCSF University Padel Tournament 2024-2025

Doha: The curtains came down on Tuesday on QCSF University Padel Tournament for the 2024-2025 sports season, held on Jan. 27 and 28 at Qatar Foundation Dome and Doha University for Science and Technology arena.

According to Qatar News Agency, the final day featured exceptional performances in the men's competitions, where Lusail University Team B secured first place, Qatar University Team B came in second, and Lusail University Team A clinched third place. In the women's competitions, Qatar University teams A and B shone, claiming first and second place, respectively, while Doha University for Science and Technology secured third place.

A board member of the QCSF Dr. Senaid Salem Al Marri, alongside Hamad Al Shiba, also a board member of QCSF, awarded the top three teams in the men's competitions and honored a representative of the Qatar Tennis, Squash, and Badminton Federation for their organizational, administrative, and technical contributions to the Tournament. The host institutions, Doha University for Science and Technology and Qatar Foundation, were also recognized for hosting the event.

Head of Women's Athletics section at QU Amina Al Kaabi crowned the winning teams in the women's competitions. Dr. Senaid Al Marri emphasized that padel contributes to promoting sports sustainability, noting its growing popularity among Qatari youth. He highlighted its added value in encouraging students to adopt a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

It is noteworthy that the QCSF organized the University Padel tournament for the 2024-2025 sports season in collaboration with the Qatar Tennis, Squash, and Badminton Federation, Qatar Foundation, and Doha University for Science and Technology. The tournament saw participation from several higher education institutions, including Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Qatar University, Doha University for Science and Technology, Lusail University, and the Community College of Qatar.