Qualified Projects to Win WISE 2020 Prizes Announced

The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), an initiative of Qatar Foundation, has revealed the 15 qualified projects to win WISE 2020 prizes, which belong to 10 countries form around the World.

The winning projects, which were selected from 625 ambitious projects, innovatively tackle a number of pressing educational issues, including early childhood education, promoting social and emotional learning in the early years, teaching the 21st century skills and entrepreneurship, providing education to marginalized groups, improving training and motivation for teachers, promoting reading, teaching sign language, promoting legal education and caring for future generations.

Stavros Yiannouka, CEO, WISE, stated that all those who qualified for the WISE 2020 awards have built effective solutions to educational challenges around the world, whether to ensure access to basic education in early childhood or transfer valuable entrepreneurial skills and financial literacy. In addition, each project really works to change life, and provides an inspiring model for others to emulate.

Source: Government of Qatar