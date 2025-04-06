Qumra 2025 Film Screenings Continue to Captivate Audiences at MIA

Doha: Qumra 2025’s public film screenings, which began to light up the big screen on 4 April, will continue to engage audiences from around the world at the Museum of Islamic Art Auditorium until 9 April. Showcasing exceptional films supported by Doha Film Institute (DFI) at 7.30 pm each evening, the screenings are part of the 11th edition of Qumra, a long-running film incubator that supports emerging filmmakers on their journey of growth.

According to Qatar News Agency, on Monday, 7 April, debut feature documentary “Rising Up At Night” (Democratic Republic of Congo, Belgium, Germany, Burkina Faso, Qatar) by Nelson Makengo will examine hope, disappointment, and religious faith, all as Kinshasa, the capital city of 17 million people, is plunged into insecurity and its inhabitants struggle to access light.

Feature narrative “MA – Cry of Silence” (Myanmar, South Korea, France, Singapore, Norway, Qatar) by The Maw Naing, screening on Tuesday, 8 April, follows Mi-Thet, a young garment factory worker whose involv

ement in a labour strike awakens her political consciousness and connects her to Myanmar’s complex history of resistance.

Closing out the Qumra 2025 public screenings on Wednesday, 9 April, will be “Red Path” (Tunisia, France, Belgium, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Qatar) by Lotfi Achour, a portrayal of young shepherd Achraf, whose life is forever changed after the traumatic death of his cousin.

Qumra 2025’s public screenings, including seven feature films supported by DFI, represent a selection of the most prominent, distinctive voices in independent cinema. The 11th edition of Qumra, the annual talent incubator for Arab and international cinema, features 49 projects by emerging filmmakers from 23 countries, including several Qatari and Qatar-based filmmakers who speak to the nation’s growing creative industry.