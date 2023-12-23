Rainfalls expected in most regions of Syria

Damascus, Weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with heavy rainfalls accompanied by thunderstorms in coastal region. Meteorology Department said in its Saturday bulletin that temperatures will rise to become slightly above average as the country is affected by superficial low air pressure accompanied by southwesterly air currents in the upper parts of atmosphere. The wind will be moderate southwesterly in most regions, with active gusts exceeding 70 km/h, specifically in the coastal, southern, and al-Badia regions, raising dust in the eastern and al-Badia regions, while the sea waves will be moderate to high in amplitude. The expected temperatures in some Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 14/10, Daraa 14/8, Hasaka 14/7, Tartous 12/15, Aleppo 14/7, Idleb 14/8, Deir Ezzor 15/9. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency