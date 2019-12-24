Rashed Nawaf takes second place in Orange Bowl International Tennis Championship

Miami, Qatar's Rashed Nawaf claimed the second place at the 57th edition of Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championship held in Miami, USA from December 14-23, 2019.

The Annual Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championship is one of the most important and prestigious junior tennis tournaments in the world. This globally recognized event brings together over 1,500 of the top ranked male and female 12-and-under and 14-and-under junior players representing more than 76 countries

In the final match, Nawaf suffered a 6-4 6-3 defeat at the hands of Nishesh Basavareddy.

"I'm proud of taking the second place in prestigious tournament as it was really an exciting week for me" said Rashed Nawaf after the match.

"I think the semifinals match which lasted for more than 4 hours had its toll on me during the final match. " he added.

In his route to the final, the Qatari player edged past Rodrigo Mendez in the semifinals, Lennon Jones in the quarterfinals, Nikita Filin in last 16 round, Benjamin Kreynes in the last 32 round.

Source: Qatar Olympic Committee