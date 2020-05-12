Reaching wider audience with SHAREit

CAIRO and JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Marketing plays a major role in helping brands in identifying, anticipating and satisfying customer needs while also building a deeper connection with them. Marketing has been an ever evolving field and as the costs for innovation increase, the costs associated with not keeping up are higher yet.

This discussion is probably relevant now more than ever. With the ongoing pandemic shaping the structure of a new way of life, how do brands evolve to stay connected to the consumers. The past few months have witnessed numerous changes in the behavior of consumers and their general way of life. Social Distancing is here to stay, and it is clear that the effects of COVID-19 would last way beyond these few months. Content consumption has increased significantly, and this has induced brands to reconsider their marketing plans to align with this change.

One of the major examples of the changes and impacts caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 is during the month of Ramadan in Islamic countries. It’s the month in which Muslims across the world socialize with others, fast, pray, and reflect their acts to the community and themselves which is why it’s also known as “The holy month of Ramadan’. Usually, promotion and sales have been at its peak during the month of Ramadan, but due to the pandemic, sales have plunged due to the decrease in social income and economic welfare.

The scenario narrated above provides a grim, yet hopeful picture and it is safe to say that the growth of digital marketing is inevitable. Brands are looking for newer avenues to engage with consumers and content sharing platforms such as SHAREit as one of the perfect alternatives.

The rise of SHAREit as a digital marketing platform can be attributed to its diverse user base with over 1.8 billion users speaking 45 languages in about 200 countries. It ranks among the top 10 in all time application downloads. Furthermore, SHAREit’s uniqueness also lies in the fact that content on SHAREit works seamlessly online and offline while providing marketers with a significant incremental audience with one third of SHAREit’s users not being on Facebook.

Especially during the pandemic, there have been big increases in digital activity, leading to brands spending significant parts of their budgets on online advertising in order to reach out to users who are under strict lockdowns. An increase in the amount of time spent playing games and watching videos has also been observed. SHAREit which has millions of short videos and online games on its platform apart from its sharing utility, offers performance and branding advertising solutions which are very effective and efficient in driving sales for brands reaching out to their users in markets like Middle East (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt) and SEA (Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia) regions. SHAREit is also one of the leading online platforms in these regions.

A vital consideration for brands is to design appropriate messaging for their target audiences. This depends in a major way, on the content consumption patterns of the target audience. If the consumers are interested in consuming light-hearted short format content, the brand communication would be more efficient if it is designed in the same manner. Consumption insights hence play a major role in communicating the right message.

The capabilities of SHAREit hence are unmatched. SHAREit is the first ecosystem to partner with Google Play to verify, authenticate and attribute each peer 2 peer app. Owing to SHAREit being a one of a kind combination of file sharing and content consumption platform, it can provide vital insights for content consumption as well as application interest profile that could assist brands in making an informed decision.

