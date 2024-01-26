Real Web3 Social Hub & Live Social Infrastructure: UXLINK’s UXGroup Protocol Attracts Over 60,000 Telegram Communities with 5 Million Users

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / UXLINK, the trailblazing Web3 social hub, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey towards decentralized community asset management. The recently launched UXGroup Group Asset Management Protocol, commonly known as the UXGroup protocol, has attracted more than 60,000 Telegram communities, encompassing over 5 million users.

UXLINK's innovative UXGroup protocol is built on the concept of Group Bound Accounts (GBA), revolutionizing the way Telegram group owners manage on-chain assets within their communities. This groundbreaking protocol empowers each Telegram group owner to establish an on-chain asset management system for their respective community. Through the UXGroup protocol, every Telegram group gains access to its own community External Owned Account (EOA) and GPASS, facilitating seamless on-chain asset management and rights distribution.

Key Highlights of the UXGroup Protocol:

Each Telegram group can now possess its dedicated community EOA account and GPASS for efficient on-chain asset management and benefit distribution.

Community organizations can hold ERC20 and ERC721 assets like ETH, USDT, UXUY, and more, allowing them to interact with other blockchain entities just like individual users.

This innovative protocol unlocks boundless possibilities for community organizations, particularly Telegram Groups, to actively participate in the dynamic world of blockchain.

UXLINK continues to redefine the landscape of Web3 social infrastructure, offering comprehensive solutions to empower communities and individuals alike.

