Redrob, Global Recruitment Platform Announces New Online Skill Tests and $4M Seed

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Redrob, an HR tech startup, has announced the release of Redrob Online Skill Tests. Redrob is bringing AI to every stage of recruitment - from candidate search, to messaging, to interviews. The company also announced a $4M seed round, which closed in October.

McKinley Rice, operator of the global recruitment platform Redrob, hopes to utilize Redrob Online Skill Tests to help companies design and deploy skill assessments to job applicants in as little as 30 seconds, allowing them to predict on-the-job performance without human bias.

This round was co-led by Murex Partners and DS & Partners, whose notable landmark investments include South Korean tech unicorns such as Musinsa, Market Kurly, and Yanolja.

After the fundraise, Redrob is expanding its online testing platform with ‘Redrob Global People Search', which uses AI to reorganize the world's people data into a more universally understandable format to enable sales, networking, and recruitment.

"65% of the world's population is online, yet so few businesses are truly global," says Redrob's co-founder and CEO Felix Kim. "The greatest obstacle to hiring and selling globally is a lack of contextual knowledge. For example, U.S. recruiters don't know about the local Ivy League in India, while Indian salespeople don't know much about local distributors in the U.S."

"Redrob will break down country-specific silos of contextual knowledge," says Kim, "and in doing so we'll revolutionize the way people meet online."

In parallel, as Redrob predicts more companies will become globally distributed, it will be expanding its Employer of Record (EOR) product line. Redrob Employer of Record helps companies avoid outsourcing firms and directly hire talent from countries such as India without the need to set up an office or handle payroll, so even small startups can emulate the 24/7 operations of the Fortune 500 and their global subsidiaries.

About Redrob

Redrob is a global people discovery platform that uses AI to reorganize the world's people data into a more universally understandable format to enable sales, networking, and recruitment across the world. Founded in 2018, Redrob has over 200,000 users across the U.S., India, and South Korea and has raised $4M until date.

