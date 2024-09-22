REJO Solidifies Its Global Footprint with a Prominent Presence at InterTabac 2024

REJO Unveils Innovative Heating Devices REJO AF1 and REJO Mate Air

Announces Global Expansion Plans at InterTabac 2024

Signing of MOU with a major partner from Czech Republic

DORTMUND, Germany, Sept. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — REJO, a pioneering brand in heat-not-burn (HNB) tobacco industry, made a significant impact at this year’s InterTabac event, further solidifying its position as a pioneering global provider in innovative tobacco solutions.

As the world’s leading event for tobacco industry, InterTabac serves as a key platform for industry players to showcase their latest products and technologies. REJO’s participation underscored its growing global influence and commitment to advancing the future of smoking.

Committed to enhancing smoking experience

At InterTabac 2024, REJO’s booth was a focal point of attention, drawing crowds with its vibrant displays and cutting-edge product presentations.

The brand’s messaging focused on its mission to enhancing smoking experience by offering alternatives through advanced technologies. REJO’s mission is to deliver diversified and high quality HNB products while significantly reducing harmful chemicals resonated with attendees, earning praise from industry experts and consumers alike.

REJO emphasized the core values of innovation, high-quality and a deep respect for the rich traditions of tobacco, all while embracing modern advancements. The tagline “Embrace the Future of Change” encapsulated REJO’s forward-thinking approach, positioning the brand as not only evolving with the times but also shaping the future of the industry.

Introducing REJO AF1 and REJO Mate Air

A major highlight of REJO’s participation in InterTabac was the unveiling of its two new products: the REJO AF1 and REJO Mate Air. These devices represent the latest advancements in HNB technology, featuring cutting-edge design and functionality that meet the needs of modern smokers.

The REJO AF1 is a state-of-art heating device specifically designed for granular sticks, providing an ideal pairing with its own branded tobacco granular sticks OICES and herbal granular sticks TOZE. Leveraging advanced hot airflow heating technology, REJO AF1 ensures that each tobacco granule is evenly and thoroughly heated. This method preserves the natural tobacco aroma while reducing the production of harmful chemicals, delivering a richer and more satisfying smoking experience.

Three main colors of the new REJO AF1 Heating Device

The REJO Mate Air is another innovative addition to REJO’s product lineup, ideal for users who prioritize portability without compromising performance. This compact and lightweight device is equipped with advanced round heating technology to produce dense clouds and full-bodied flavor. Its sleek design and user-friendly features make it an excellent choice for both new and experienced HNB users.

Full series of the new REJO Mate Air Heating Device

Increasing Global Reach

In addition to showcasing its latest products, REJO announced global expansion plans, marking a major milestone in the brand’s international growth.

REJO has already established a strong presence in Southeast Asia, introducing the HOMER and SIU heated stick products to Malaysia and Indonesia, where demand for heat-not-burn product is rising.

Building on this momentum, REJO is now set to launch new products in Europe and the UAE, with these regions identified as key markets for HNB innovation. A significant step in this strategy was the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a major partner from the Czech Republic during InterTabac 2024, strengthening REJO’s foothold in Europe alongside its growing presence in Italy.

This strategy focuses on meeting the increasing demand for reduced-risk tobacco products by offering tailored devices and heated sticks that cater to local preferences. Through localized marketing campaigns and partnerships with regional distributors, REJO aims to solidify its market presence and establish itself as a leading brand in these regions.

Popularity at the Event

REJO’s popularity at InterTabac 2024 was undeniable. The brand’s booth was consistently buzzing with activity as visitors flocked to experience the new products firsthand, Industry professionals, media representatives, and consumers were all eager to learn more about REJO’s offerings, with many praising the brand’s commitment to innovation and quality.

The positive reception at the event is a testament to REJO’s growing influence in the global HNB market. The brand’s ability to attract such a diverse and engaged audience highlights its strong market positioning and the appeal of its product range. The successful debut of the REJO AF1 and REJO Mate Air further cements the brand’s reputation as a leader in the industry.

Visitors Flock to the REJO Booth

Looking Ahead

With a successful showcase at InterTabac 2024 and the impending launch of new products in key international markets, REJO is poised for continued growth and success. The brand’s focus on innovation, quality, and consumer satisfaction will undoubtedly drive its expansion efforts, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the HNB industry.

As REJO continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in tobacco technology, its presence at events like InterTabac serves as a powerful reminder of the brand’s commitment to shaping the future of smoking. Consumers and industry professionals alike can look forward to exciting innovation and initiatives from REJO as it continues to lead the charge in the global HNB market.

About REJO

REJO is a global provider of quality heat-not-burn products, along with its own branded heating devices and heated sticks, recognized for the innovative technologies and global operational capabilities.

