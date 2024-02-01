STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW)

For the period 1 January to 31 January, Renewcell 1 produced approximately 122 metric tonnes of prime quality dissolving pulp and total production output was 174 metric tonnes. During the period 585 tonnes of pulp were delivered to customers. The full volume was delivered from the stock of pre-sale with our trading partner Ekman.

Contact

Peter Schulz, CFO

investors@renewcell.com

About Renewcell

Re:NewCell AB (publ) ("Renewcell") developed a patented process that enables the recycling of cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, the award-winning, Sweden-based sustaintech company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to recycle cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2021, as well as World Changing Idea in 2023. CIRCULOSE® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser.

Attachments

Renewcell's production development in January 2024

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)