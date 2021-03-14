Doha – Antoine Rozner hit an incredible 60 foot putt on the last to win his second European Tour title at the 2021 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters on Sunday.

The Frenchman entered the final 18 holes on a calmer day at Education City Golf Club three shots off the lead.

India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar and South African Darren Fichardt, who won the 2003 edition, finished alongside Italy’s Guido Migliozzi a shot off the lead.

Overnight leader Fichardt put his approach at the first inside ten feet for an opening birdie and briefly led by three, but Rozner and Migliozzi made rapid strides on the leaderboard.

Fichardt signed for a level par 71 while Bhullar fired a closing 69, adding three birdies and two bogeys to that closing gain.

McEvoy carded a 68 and Donaldson registered a 70 to sit a shot ahead of England’s Chris Paisley and South African Brandon Stone, who both carded 70s of their own.

Belgian Thomas Detry, Dane Joachim B. Hansen, American Kurt Kitayama and Swede Niklas Lemke finished five shots off the lead.

Source: Qatar Olympic Committee