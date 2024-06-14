Russian Defense Ministry: More than 12,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed and wounded in a week

Baghdad: /NINA/ - The Russian Defense Ministry announced, on Friday, the killing and wounding of 12,795 Ukrainian soldiers in a week. The weekly report of the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Russian forces launched 19 intensive strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, and bombed 4 brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, resulting in the killing and wounding of 12,795 soldiers, and the surrender of 46 soldiers. It added that: "3 fighters, two helicopters, and 17 missiles were also shot down, and 26 ammunition depots were destroyed." Source: National Iraqi News Agency