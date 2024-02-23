Moscow, After fleeing the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic, Ukrainian regime forces left behind a lot of evidence confirming the participation of mercenaries from foreign countries in fighting alongside them, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The Ministry said that this evidence conclusively proves that mercenaries from the United States, Canada, and EU states participated in the hostilities alongside the Ukrainian regime forces. Russian forces liberated the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic a few days ago. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency