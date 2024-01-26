Ryan Kane, CEO of STB Entertainment, Lists $18M Luxury Sanctuary in Sarasota, FL

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / In a bold move reflecting the dynamism of his career, Ryan Kane, the visionary music mogul and CEO of Secure the Bag (STB) Entertainment, is selling his exquisite $18 million luxury home in Sarasota. The stunning estate is listed for sale by Living Vogue Real Estate and included in their ultra-exclusive BLVCK Portfolio. This remarkable 8,006 square-foot family compound is a testament to unparalleled luxury and waterfront living on Florida's Gulf Coast. Situated on a newly expanded one-acre double lot, the estate is fully walled and gated, offering extraordinary privacy and the rare privilege of accommodating a 40+ meter yacht.





Music Mogul Lists 18M Sarasota, Florida Estate For Sale with Living Vogue Real Estate





Nestled in the prestigious San Remo Estates, a community developed in the roaring 20s, this residence epitomizes exclusivity on Florida's Gulf coast. Renowned for its unique Mediterranean revival and Spanish Colonial architecture, the neighborhood has been a magnet for high-profile residents. Recently showcased on MTV's Siesta Key and featured in music videos, the home has become a notable landmark.

The main residence is a luxurious masterpiece, boasting two master suites with private Bayview balconies, three en-suite guest bedrooms, a home theater, game room, fitness room, rooftop balcony, elevator, and a two-car garage. A detached property adds a climate-controlled 3+ car garage and a professional recording studio, with plans for additional guest quarters.

The primary master bedroom provides stunning Bay views during the day and a captivating city skyline panorama at night. The en-suite bath is a haven of relaxation, featuring dual sinks, a soaking tub, and a separate shower with a Pro Sun tanning system. The large walk-in closet is meticulously designed for sneakerheads and purse collectors alike.

The outdoor space transforms into an entertainer's paradise, featuring a custom-designed pool/spa area with an Alfresco kitchen and a swim-up bar. The outdoor extravagance extends to multiple lawn areas and a professional basketball/sports court with all-weather high-impact tiles.

For yacht enthusiasts, a 75' dock boasts a 12k lb boat lift, sun deck, secondary dock, and jet ski platforms. Located in a no-wake zone, the U-shaped surrounding seawall provides protection and dock access on three sides for a 40+ meter vessel-a rare luxury on the Gulf Coast.

Constructed to current hurricane codes, the home incorporates impact-rated windows & sliders and has undergone recent upgrades, including a new sea wall, HVAC units, pool equipment, perimeter wall & gates, expansive paver driveway and parking areas, sod/landscape, boat lift & docks, basketball court, garages/outbuilding/recording studio, resurfaced pool, quartz counters, reverse osmosis system, water softener, mosquito repellent system, exterior storage units, upgraded SmartSystem, and more.

As Ryan ventures into new horizons, this residence in San Remo Estates stands as a pinnacle of opulence, seamlessly blending historic charm with modern extravagance. For inquiries and purchase details, contact broker Mark Coppens at (941) 444-0436 or mark@livingvogue.com.

