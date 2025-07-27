S. Korea, US to Hold High-Level Meetings Next Week as Tariff Deadline Nears

Doha: South Korea’s presidential office said it will make an all-out effort in trade negotiations with Washington, with a series of high-level meetings scheduled for next week to avert looming tariffs. The announcement followed an emergency meeting earlier in the day, which was co-chaired by Kim Yong-beom, presidential chief of staff for policy, and National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac.

According to Qatar News Agency, the meeting was convened to review the progress of ongoing talks and coordinate Seoul’s response as the Aug. 1 deadline for new US tariffs nears. Key Cabinet members in attendance included Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol; Foreign Minister Cho Hyun; Yoon Chang-ryeol, chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination; and First Vice Industry Minister Moon Shin-hak. They were joined via video conference by Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, who are currently leading negotiations in the United States.

According to the presidential office, the US showed a “high lev

el of interest” in the shipbuilding sector, and the two countries agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the sector. To advance the talks, Koo is scheduled to meet with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, while Cho will meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio next week.

The negotiations are aimed at mitigating threatened 25% “reciprocal” tariffs from the US, as well as potential duties on steel and automobiles, which are set to take effect on Aug. 1.