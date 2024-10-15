Sahm Capital Launches In-App IPO Subscription Service on Sahm App

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2024 – Sahm Capital proudly presents the inaugural of its innovative IPO subscription service, now available on the Sahm App. The newly launched feature allows investors to subscribe to IPOs directly from mobile devices, offering a streamlined digital experience that enhances accessibility and convenience for retail investors in Saudi Arabia.

With the Sahm App, retail investors can easily open an account, subscribe to IPO shares, and access their subscription records—all at their fingertips. As one of the first platforms to offer in-app IPO subscriptions, Sahm Capital is setting a new industry standard for efficiency and user convenience.

Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Capital, emphasized the significance of this launch: “We are setting a new benchmark in the industry by offering a fully integrated online IPO subscription process. Our goal is to empower retail investors by making IPO participation as easy and accessible as possible. By providing a digitalized solution, we’re fostering a more inclusive financial ecosystem, ensuring that all investors have the tools and insights to confidently engage with IPOs.”

The Sahm App’s IPO subscription feature supports direct in-app payments, making the process easier. It provides real-time status updates throughout the entire subscription journey—from application to allotment—keeping investors informed at every stage. This approach ensures equitable access to critical information, leveling up the playing field for retail investors.

In addition to IPO subscriptions, the Sahm App provides comprehensive IPO information, including current offerings, upcoming listings, and future opportunities. It’s also offering educational materials, tutorials, and customer support to help investors, especially for those who are new to IPOs, navigate the process confidently. By integrating IPO services with other investment tools on the same platform, Sahm App enables investors to manage their portfolios, trade, and track IPOs all in one place, creating a cohesive and efficient experience.

About Sahm Capital

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (license no. 22251-25). As the first fintech-driven financial company to achieve full CMA licensing, Sahm Capital has established itself as the fastest-growing member of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com.

About Sahm App

Developed by Sahm Capital, the Sahm App is a proprietary platform specifically designed for investors in Saudi Arabia. It enables users to trade seamlessly across both the Saudi and U.S. markets, all at their fingertips. With its user-friendly interface and a diverse range of investment options, the Sahm App has quickly become one of the top three free finance apps in the Kingdom.

Disclaimer

Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks and may lead to financial losses that could exceed the invested capital. The information provided above is not in any way a recommendation or advice to sell or purchase any financial instruments, bonds, or other investments. We strongly recommend consulting a specialized financial advisor before making any investment decisions to ensure that these investments are suitable for your expertise, financial circumstances, and investment goals.

Sahm Capital does not bear any responsibility for any losses or damages that may occur as a result of making investment decisions based on this offering or the information provided.