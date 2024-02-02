Samsara Luggage, Inc. Files Corporate Action for Name and Trading Symbol Change

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Samsara Luggage, Inc. (OTC PINK:SAML) was formerly a manufacturer and distributor of luggage and following a change in business direction, the company is now a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and growing companies in the Public Safety sector. ILUS International Inc. (OTC PINK:ILUS) owns the controlling stake of SAML.

Yesterday, SAML reserved its new company name, Emergency Response Technologies Inc. at the Office of the Secretary of State for the State of Nevada. Later today, the company intends to file its Corporate Action with FINRA for the name and trading symbol (ticker) change. Emergency Response Technologies Inc. is requesting approval of one of the following tickers, in order of priority: RESQ, FIRE, ERTI.

On the acquisition front, in addition to several businesses which SAML is acquiring from ILUS, the company is currently in negotiations with three further acquisition targets. SAML made accelerated progress during discussions with two new acquisition options towards the back end of January and the company is now working through documentation with its legal counsel for both opportunities. While the intention is to acquire significant US emergency vehicle manufacturing and distribution capability, SAML also aims to add a prominent safety business in the Middle East and an innovative International autonomous vehicle manufacturer to its portfolio.

SAML Shareholders are urged to keep an eye on the company's ERT website and ERT Twitter account, the details of which are listed below:

Websites: https://ert-international.com

Twitter: @ERT_ILUS

Email: info@ert-international.com

Source: SAML

Related Links: https://ert-international.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, considering the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the social & media channels.

SOURCE: Samsara Luggage Inc.