SC Participates in UN Event Celebrating FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Legacy

New york: The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), represented by HE Managing Director Hassan Al Thawadi, participated in a high-level reception at the United Nations Headquarters to commemorate World Football Day. The event highlighted the ongoing impact of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as global attention shifts to the upcoming edition of the tournament. According to Qatar News Agency, the event, hosted by the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the UN, focused on the theme "From FIFA World Cup 2022 to FIFA World Cup 2026: A Legacy in Motion." It emphasized the importance of Qatar 2022 and its legacy leading up to the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. During the event, Hassan Al Thawadi expressed that Qatar 2022 served as a source of pride for the Arab world and the Middle East, showcasing the region's capability to host a global event while highlighting its unique identity and hospitality. He noted that the tournament was conceiv ed as a catalyst for a lasting legacy beyond the event itself, through infrastructure advancements, institutional knowledge, and enhanced international connections. Al Thawadi further mentioned that Qatar's journey since winning the hosting rights has been driven by a vision to leave a legacy that extends beyond the final match. The lessons learned from the tournament continue to influence the future of organizing major global sporting events. In a recent development, SC and FIFA have signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate knowledge and expertise transfer to support preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Under this agreement, experts from SC have been dispatched to host cities in the United States and Canada to share their knowledge in various operational areas. Additionally, committee staff and partners are engaging in observation and monitoring programs to gain insights into the management of large-scale international events. Qatar 2022, the first FIFA World Cup held in the Middle East and the Arab world, set new standards in innovation, operational efficiency, and fan experience, utilizing a compact and sustainable hosting model that has inspired major events worldwide. Since then, Qatar has hosted multiple significant sporting events, including the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. In 2025, the nation made history by hosting the finals of three FIFA tournaments within a span of three weeks: the expanded FIFA U-17 World Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025, and the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025. Looking ahead, Qatar is preparing to host the second of five consecutive editions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup from November 19 to December 13, continuing its tradition of welcoming the world to its sporting events.