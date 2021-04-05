Schools Olympic Program kicks off

Doha-The 14th edition of the Schools Olympic Program (SOP) began yesterday with a virtual marathon for students of secondary, preparatory, and primary schools.

The SOP, a prestigious national sports program, is held annually by the Qatar School Sports Association in cooperation with the Qatar Olympic Committee and Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

To keep students safe, the SOP organizing committee decided to hold the competitions of this edition virtually through ” STRAVA” application.

It’s worth mentioning that the first edition this national program was held during 2007-2008 academic years under the theme of “Sport and Health”.

The SOP aims to promote a culture of sport among students and engage the entire community in active and healthy lifestyles while retaining local values and traditions.

Source: Qatar Olympic Committee