Second Round of Amir Cup Volleyball Quarter-finals Qualifiers Begins with Exciting Matches

The second round of hh the amir cup volleyball quarter-final qualifiers will begin friday with a match between al ahli and al sadd:inal qualifiers will begin Friday with a match between Al Ahli and Al Sadd, followed by another between Qatar SC and Al Gharafa. The qualifiers are being held in a two-group format. Group A consists of Qatar SC, Al Gharafa, and Al Khor, while Group B includes Al Sadd, Al Ahli, and Al Shamal. According to Qatar News Agency, the competition is a three-round robin tournament within each group, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals. These teams will join the top four finishers in the league: Al Arabi, Al Wakrah, Al Shorta, and Al Rayyan. The second round follows a strong start, with Al Sadd defeating Al Shamal 3-0 in Group B, while Al Gharafa overcame Al Khor 3-1 in Group A. The qualifiers conclude with the matches between Al Ahli and Al Shamal, and Qatar SC and Al Khor. The Qatar Volleyball Association is scheduled to conduct the quarter-final draw on April 6 at the Al Wajba Hall in the Qatar Olympic Committee, to determine the matches for the next stage of the tournament, pending the completion of the list of teams that qualified from the qualifiers.