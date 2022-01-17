Seegene’s Allplex™ SARS CoV-2 FluA/FluB/RSV Assay approved under Health Canada’s Interim Order

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea’s leading molecular diagnostic company, announced it has received approval of its Allplex™ SARS CoV-2 FluA/FluB/RSV Assay under Health Canada’s Interim Order on January 11.

Seegene’s Allplex™ SARS CoV-2 FluA/FluB/RSV Assay is a multiplex real-time PCR assay that enables simultaneous amplification and differentiation of respiratory symptoms. In a single test, it can distinguish among Influenza A, B, RSV, and COVID-19. This assay expected to play a crucial role in responding against the potential ‘twindemic’ as the country is forecasting a surge in both flu patients and COVID-19 patients.

To support Canada experiencing surging demand for COVID-19 tests, Seegene delivered 340,000 COVID-19 tests to Canada by a charter flight on January 13.

“Demand for COVID-19 tests is skyrocketing due to the resurgence of confirmed cases,” said Ho Yi, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Seegene. “We are fully prepared to supply enough test kits globally and will continue to be strong global partners in the effort to manage the spread of COVID-19.” This latest approval is expected to be a significant opportunity for the company, as it will allow Seegene to raise its product awareness in surrounding countries of Canada such as Latin America and others.

About Seegene, Inc.

Seegene, Inc. was founded in Seoul, South Korea in 2000 and has subsidiaries in the U.S.A., Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and the Middle East. Seegene, Inc. is an in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) company that has been turning innovative technologies into products through its pioneering R&D activities. Seegene owns its original patent technology including DPO™ (Dual Priming Oligonucleotide) for multiple target amplification; TOCE™ for multiple target detection in a single channel; MuDT™, the world’s first real-time PCR technology that provides individual Ct values for multiple targets in a single channel for quantitative assays.; and mTOCE™ multiplex mutation detection technology. With these cutting-edge molecular diagnostic (MDx) technologies applied to diagnostic kits and other tools, Seegene has enhanced the sensitivity, specificity, and disease-coverage per a test of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) to unprecedented levels by providing accurate high-multiplex PCR products that target and detect genes of multiple pathogens simultaneously per each fluorescence channel. This feature dramatically saves testing time and cost. Seegene continues to set new standards in MDx through cutting-edge innovations.

