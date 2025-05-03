Shafallah Center Supports Employment of People with Intellectual Disabilities and Autism via “ESHAM”

Doha: A Qatar Social Work Foundation-affiliated center, the Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities’ 2nd edition of the initiative “ESHAM” (contribution), has achieved remarkable success. The initiative aims to support the employment and empowerment of people with intellectual disabilities and autism.

According to Qatar News Agency, Executive Director of Shafallah Center, Maryam Seif Al Suwaidi, said that the initiative received widespread praise for its positive impact in promoting the integration of people with intellectual disabilities and autism into society and the labor market. She added that this was done through raising public awareness and activating partnerships with various government and private entities, which responded positively to the initiative, thereby creating inclusive work environments that support equal opportunities.

The Executive Director of Shafallah Center stated that the 2nd edition of “ESHAM” initiative has served as an effective model for enhancing the notion of an inclusive society. This was accomplished through direct interaction between people with intellectual disabilities and autism and the public in real workplace environments, helping to change stereotypical perceptions about their abilities and potential.

She expressed her appreciation for the support provided by participating entities, including the Ministry of Social Development and Family, the Ministry of Interior (represented by the General Directorate of Traffic), Hamad International Airport, Qatar Museums (Museum of Islamic Art), Qatar Airways, and the Doha University for Science and Technology, praising their roles in the initiative’s success and in promoting professional inclusion opportunities.

Al Suwaidi said that the State of Qatar continues to make efforts to support the employment of people with disabilities through national initiatives and strategies, pointing to national laws, including Law No. 2 of 2004 in respect of people with Special Needs, which play a key role in ensuring the rights of people with disabilities in the labor market by providing them with vocational training, appropriate employment opportunities, and adapted work environments.

The Executive Director of Shafallah Center said that the State of Qatar gives special attention to the rights of persons with disabilities at national, regional, and international levels, being one of the first countries to ratify the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities back in 2008, with the country making notable legislative and executive accomplishments, including the establishment of specialized centers that offer high-quality, integrated services.

She noted that Qatar has leveraged its presidency of the 42nd Session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs to adopt several initiatives supporting the full inclusion of people with disabilities, including the Arab Decade for Persons with Disabilities 2023-2032 and the unified Arab classification for disabilities.

Al Suwaidi also highlighted that the State of Qatar announced recently that it will host the Arab Day for Persons with Disabilities, observed annually on December 13, in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Arab League, in addition to expressing its intention to host the Fourth World Summit on Disability in Doha in 2028, in cooperation with the International Disability Alliance.