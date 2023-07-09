Shakhwan Abdullah stresses the importance of state institutions’ support for the youth and sports sector

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah Ahmed, received in his official office in Baghdad today, Sunday, the head of the Iraqi Kickboxing Federation, Qassem Kadhem Al-Wasiti, with a delegation from the federation.A statement by his office stat…

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah Ahmed, received in his official office in Baghdad today, Sunday, the head of the Iraqi Kickboxing Federation, Qassem Kadhem Al-Wasiti, with a delegation from the federation.

A statement by his office stated that during the meeting, issues related to the sports aspect, the federation's activities, achievement of achievements, and preparations for holding a tournament in Erbil Governorate this month on 7/20 were discussed, while the sports city project in Babylon was discussed.

Abdullah stressed the importance of state institutions supporting the youth and sports sector, investing energies and developing sports talents, creating the appropriate capabilities, requirements and atmosphere for holding sports tournaments in all governorates of Iraq, and encouraging tourism in a way that enhances the movement of the economy at the country level.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency