Shura Council Engages in Arab Parliaments’ Secretaries-General Meeting in Algeria

Algeria: The Shura Council participated in the 46th meeting of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments, held in Algeria, alongside the 38th Executive Committee meeting of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU).

According to Qatar News Agency, HE Shura Council Secretary-General, Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud, represented the Council at the meeting. The focus was on staff capacity building and the development of technical and administrative skills. HE Al Mahmoud emphasized the essential role of the General Secretariat in supporting parliamentary work, enhancing the performance of parliaments and legislative councils, and enabling them to efficiently fulfill their legislative and oversight duties.

HE Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud highlighted that enhancing staff capacity and developing skills is a strategic investment for the future of parliamentary work. This approach aims to improve performance quality and adapt to rapid changes. The Shura Council’s General Secretariat prioritizes competency development, inspired by the Qatar National Vision 2030, which emphasizes human development.

HE Al Mahmoud mentioned that the General Secretariat has initiated a comprehensive plan to train employees through strategic partnerships with specialized training institutions in Qatar. Additionally, it organizes field visits to parliaments and legislative councils in other countries to explore pioneering experiences and exchange parliamentary expertise.

HE Al Mahmoud also noted that training parliamentary staff requires comprehensive strategies, including identifying training needs and designing specialized programs covering various aspects. The focus is on technical, legal, administrative, and leadership skills, alongside investing in digital education and empowering administrative leadership to guide work teams.

In conclusion, HE the Shura Council Secretary-General underscored the importance of joint work within the framework of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments. This collaboration aims to enhance cooperation and integration among Arab parliaments, develop human capacities, and contribute to serving their countries and peoples.