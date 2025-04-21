Shura Council Reviews HH the Amir’s Russia Visit and MOCI’s Economic Strategy

Doha: The Shura Council held its routine weekly sitting, chaired by HE the Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim and attended by HE Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani. The session commenced with the council praising the outcomes of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani’s recent official visit to the Russian Federation, where he engaged in discussions with HE President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

According to Qatar News Agency, the council emphasized that the discussions during the visit strengthened bilateral cooperation across various fields and underscored the countries’ aligned perspectives on regional and international matters. The primary focus was on supporting peace efforts in the Middle East and reaffirming their steadfast positions on the Palestinian issue. The visit represented the ongoing strong relations between the nations and highlighted the leadership’s commitment to enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

In a separate agenda item, the council expressed strong condemnation of recent proposals by parties associated with the Israeli occupation to attack and demolish the Al-Aqsa Mosque to build a temple in its place. This was described as a provocation and incitement that disrespects Muslim sentiments and escalates tensions in the region. The council reaffirmed its rejection of any attempts to alter the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque and called on the international community to uphold its responsibilities in protecting Islamic holy sites and demanding that the occupation halts its ongoing violations.

The council also reiterated Qatar’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people, particularly the establishment of an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international legitimacy resolutions.

The session also included a presentation by HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry on the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Strategy 2024-2030. The strategy focuses on economic diversification, boosting the business landscape, and supporting non-oil sectors in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030. Sheikh Faisal highlighted the strategy’s aim to diversify income, increase non-oil sector revenues, and enhance the competitiveness of Qatar’s economy amidst global changes.

The council members commended the ministry’s initiatives in developing the commercial and industrial sectors, improving the investment climate, and supporting national industries. They stressed the importance of continuing these efforts to strengthen Qatar’s economic standing and fulfill societal aspirations.

HE Al Ghanim concluded the session by briefing the council on his participation in the inaugural meeting of the Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine, held in Istanbul. The meeting, organized by the Turkish National Assembly, focused on unifying parliamentary stances in support of the Palestinian people and addressing Israeli aggression on Gaza.