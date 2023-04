The Syrian swimmer Omar Abbas won the silver medal at the 2023 Thailand Swimming Championship in 100-meter freestyle, during 51.69 seconds.Swimmer Abbas gained the silver medal at Malaysian International Open Championship last March.Source: Syrian Arab…

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency