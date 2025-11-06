Simple launches breakthrough AI platform delivering real-time, invoice-based CO₂e data for businesses and institutions

VIENNA/ GOTHENBURG / OSAKA – News Aktuell – 6 November 2025 – The Swedish-Austrian technology company Simple (www.itssimple.com) has launched a breakthrough AI platform that automatically reads and extracts data from invoices, quotes, and delivery notes to calculate precise CO₂e emissions in real time. Built on verified Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) data, Simple transforms routine business documents into accurate, audit-ready Scope-3 insights – instantly, automatically, and at a fraction of today’s cost.

Instant CO₂e data – directly from operational documents

The platform’s AI reads invoices or supplier quotes, identifies materials, products and services, and instantly matches them with scientific emission factors. This enables item-level CO₂e figures to be generated activity-based, automatically and continuously – without manual input, estimation models or consulting projects. Results appear within minutes and are priced at just cents per bill, eliminating economic barriers to accurate Scope-3 accounting.

“Companies and institutions finally have access to CO₂e data that is both reliable and immediate,” said Mattias Brodendal, founder of Simple. “Our AI makes it possible to see the true climate impact of every purchase, project or planned supplier decision – as soon as the invoice or quote arrives.”

Powerful advantages for Scope-3 management

Scope-3 emissions, indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from a company’s value chain, can account for up to 90 per cent of the carbon footprint, yet they have long been complex and expensive to measure. Simple automates this process end-to-end:

Automatic extraction of activity data from invoices, quotes, or delivery notes

Scientific accuracy through integration with robust Life Cycle Assessment datasets

Real-time, audit-ready results available via uploads, batch processing or APIs

Low-cost pricing, with pay-per-bill rates in the low-cent range

Seamless ERP integration, enabling immediate implementation and scaling

“For management and procurement teams, Simple enables truly data-driven decision-making in practice,” said Andreas Wiesmueller, co-founder of Simple. “You can compare suppliers, optimise sourcing and report Scope-3 emissions – all with the same reliable dataset.”

Pilot projects with clients confirm data precision, efficiency, and cost savings

Companies testing the platform have reported significant time savings and more precise climate intelligence. Scanfast, one of the early users, turned complex procurement data into actionable insights: “Simple has given us a level of precision that was previously impossible,” said Henrik Kleveros, CDO of Scanfast. “It automates what used to take weeks, ensures accuracy, and gives us immediate visibility into our sustainability data.”

Ready to deploy

Simple is now available for businesses of all sizes as well as public institutions. Integrations with major ERP systems are already available, allowing organisations to deploy the platform quickly and start receiving high-quality emissions data within days.

About Simple AI

Simple determines CO₂e emissions in real time by analysing invoices, quotes and delivery notes through advanced AI and verified Life Cycle Assessment data. The result: fully automated, highly accurate Scope-3 insights that enable sustainable decision-making, supplier comparisons and credible reporting in real-time.

Press photos and further info: https://itssimple.com/press