Skey Network Emerges as a Blockchain Solution, Garnering Over 50 European Companies and Industry Giants

Summary: Skey Network, a pioneering platform in the blockchain industry, proudly stands at the forefront of blockchain innovation, earning accolades from over 50 Polish and European enterprises.

WARSAW, POLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / With the latest developments, Skey Network has emerged as a blockchain solution, garnered over 50 European companies and industry giants. With strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Kleiberit, Orange, and Teltonika, the company is redefining standards in the blockchain space. The unparalleled success and trust bestowed upon Skey Network reflect its versatile blockchain services, quick integration capabilities through SkeyBox, and ability to outshine Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano in the eyes of major players in the industry.

Why do companies such as Orange (one of the largest GSM operators) or Teltonika (the 3rd largest manufacturer of IOT devices worldwide) choose the Skey Network blockchain over Ethereum, Solana, or Cardano? The project's success can be attributed to the availability of blockchain services as a versatile tool.

Services that can be installed in any company in less than 10 minutes, resulting in the access to the blockchain ecosystem through the integration with the SkeyBox, just like the simple installation of the Office package.

Collaborations with Orange, Teltonika, and Waste24 play a pivotal role in the success of SkeyNetwork. By using Skey Network's blockchain, Orange is breaking new ground in managing access to its devices, demonstrating the power of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology in the telecommunications industry, and testing it with Alliance Blockchain France's infrastructure.

Another example of the use of Skey.Network's technology is the Go2NFT project that generates corporate NFTs (NFTs that allows companies to certify their products' originality) for more than 30 companies. Over 200,000 NFTs have already been minted using Skey Network's powerful tool, enabling the combination of a physical product with its digital representation.

Their mission is to make these advanced technologies available to any business, as reflected in their SkeyBox or SkeyTix platform, which leverages the power of NFT. In this way, any company can benefit from this technology's security, transparency, and efficiency.

The effective adaptation of blockchain technology to market realities, makes Skey Network also standing out in the world of cryptocurrencies. The project that raised over $4M during the public sale, has reached an all-time high (ATH) of $0.55 according to the data provided in the CoinMarketCap, allowing participants in Round 1 to enjoy an exceptional 20x return on their investment.

This also highlights Skey Network's ability to capture the attention and interest of the crypto community. As of now, Skey Network boasts almost 10,000 holders and a thriving community of more than 20,000 users, further solidifying its presence in the market.

Skey Network has positioned itself as one of the most significant IoT projects in the crypto space, offering tangible use cases and blockchain-powered products that streamline business operations. With a vibrant community, strategic partnerships, and innovative developments on the horizon, the future looks promising for Skey Network as it continues to carve a niche for itself in the rapidly evolving blockchain ecosystem.

