Slovak website: Damascus is bustling with life, contrary to what is promoted abroad

Bratislava, The widely circulated Slovakian electronic website Zoznam has affirmed that foreign tourists receive a warm welcome in Syria and enjoy touring its regions. The website pointed out in a new video report that Syria is rich in important and beautiful archaeological sites, reviewing the history of the Umayyad Mosque, Krak des Chevaliers, Maaloula, Hama waterwheels, and other Syrian archaeological sites. The report noted that Damascus embraces many attractive markets, and what surprises the visitor there is that it is throbbing with life, contrary to what is promoted abroad. Last week, the website published another video report about Damascus, in which it described the prevailing atmosphere there as joyful for every tourist, and that Damascus, since the Middle Ages, has been highly popular because of its distinctive handicraft products. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency