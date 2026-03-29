Speaker of Shura Council and Italian Ambassador Discuss Regional Tensions

Doha: HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met on Sunday with HE Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar Paolo Toschi. The discussions focused on the cooperation relations between Qatar and Italy, particularly in terms of parliamentary cooperation and avenues for further development.

According to Qatar News Agency, the meeting also addressed recent regional developments and military escalation. HE the Ambassador from Italy expressed his country's condemnation of Iran's attacks on Qatar, particularly the targeting of infrastructure, and affirmed Italy's complete solidarity with Qatar.

HE the Shura Council Speaker underscored the Council's condemnation of the aggression, describing the Iranian attack on Qatar and other regional countries as a violation of national sovereignty and international law. He highlighted the potential serious repercussions of these attacks on regional and global security and stability, calling for their immediate cessation.

Both leaders emphasized the need for de-escalation and reduced tensions, advocating for dialogue and negotiations as the primary means for resolving disputes. They also highlighted the importance of ensuring uninterrupted navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, given its significance to the global economy.