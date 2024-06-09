Speaker of Shura Council Meets President of High Council of State of Libya

Doha: HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met today with HE President of the High Council of the State of Libya Dr. Mohammed Muftah Takala, who is visiting the country. The meeting reviewed a number of topics of common interest. During the meeting, HE the Speaker of the Shura Council stressed the strength and depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples. For his part, HE Dr. Mohammed Muftah Takala praised the strong and established fraternal relations between Qatar and Libya, stressing keenness on strengthening and developing them in various fields to serve the interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples. His Excellency also appreciated the positions of the State of Qatar and its continued support for efforts to achieve stability and peace in Libya. Source: Qatar News Agency