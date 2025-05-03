Speaker of Shura Council Stresses Qatar’s Commitment to Arab Unity and Palestinian Support

Algiers: HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim has affirmed that the State of Qatar spares no effort in reinforcing joint Arab solidarity and cooperation, in addition to supporting the efforts to consolidate international peace and security, particularly in the Arab region. Addressing the opening ceremony of the 38th Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU), His Excellency underscored Qatar’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people until they regain their legitimate rights, foremost of which is the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

According to Qatar News Agency, HE Al Ghanim emphasized the parliaments’ instrumental role in countering political, security, and economic challenges engulfing the Arab region. He noted that Qatar’s enduring positions align with AIPU in enhancing joint Arab parliamentary action amid rapid realignments. His Excellency pointed out the challenges posed by the unrelenting Israeli occupation’s racist policies and criminal practices that impede development and stability in the Arab world.

HE Al Ghanim called for a unified Arab parliamentary stance to defend the Palestinian people and halt ongoing violations of international legitimacy resolutions and Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023. He praised the initiative of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye to establish the Group of Parliaments in Support of Palestine, viewing it as crucial in unifying parliamentary efforts for the Palestinian cause.

His Excellency urged parliaments worldwide to join this group to strengthen a unified global parliamentary front, expressing the will of free peoples and coordinating international positions and initiatives. Furthermore, HE Al Ghanim highlighted the challenges facing the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), particularly the voting mechanism for adopting emergency items, which he believes obstructs the transmission of peoples’ voices.

HE Al Ghanim called for structural reform of this mechanism by instituting the principle of ‘one country, one vote,’ ensuring equitable representation and procedural justice among all member states. He praised the AIPU’s role in fostering Arab participation in the IPU’s meetings and supporting the nomination of Arab parliamentarians for committee memberships.

Moreover, His Excellency stressed the importance of backing Arab talents for leading IPU positions, such as Secretary-General, set to become vacant in October 2025, and the future post of President, thereby strengthening Arab presence in international parliamentary institutions. The conference convenes speakers of Arab parliaments and legislative councils to discuss regional and global issues, shared challenges, and bolster joint Arab parliamentary action and diplomacy in addressing global realignments.