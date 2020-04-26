Starting the Implementation of Mandatory Decision to Wear Masks Today

The implementation of the Cabinet’s decision to oblige three categories to wear masks while doing their work or while shopping will start today, Sunday, 26 April 2020. The Cabinet has issued a decision obliging staffs and workers in the public and private sectors whose jobs require providing services for the public and customers to wear masks while doing their work and performing their tasks. In addition, customers and clients are committed to wearing masks. Moreover, officials in the public and private sectors must take necessary measures to prevent the entry of any customers or clients who do not follow the decision.

The decision also included the need for shoppers to wear masks before entering food and catering stores and while shopping. Moreover, persons in charge of these stores must take necessary measures to prevent the entry of any shopper who does not follow it. Furthermore, workers in the contracting sector must abide by wearing masks while doing their work and performing their tasks and persons in charge of this sector must observe providing these masks and must follow established precautionary measures.

In case of non-compliance with this decision, penalties stipulated in Decree Law No. (17) for 1990 regarding the Prevention of Infectious Diseases will be applied on violators. These penalties include imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and a fine not exceeding 200,000 (two hundred thousand) Qatari Riyals, or one of these two penalties.

Source: Government of Qatar