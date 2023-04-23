Here is a summary of local news released Saturday: – The five-day activities of the Eid Al Fitr Festival kicked off Saturday evening in Souq Waqif and Souq Al Wakra, which is organized by the celebrations committee of the Private Engineering Office.- T…

Here is a summary of local news released Saturday: - The five-day activities of the Eid Al Fitr Festival kicked off Saturday evening in Souq Waqif and Souq Al Wakra, which is organized by the celebrations committee of the Private Engineering Office.

- The five-day Eid Al Fitr activities started Saturday at the Old Doha Port.

- The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) continued its Eid Al Fitr activities amid a large turnout from the public of different nationalities and age groups.

- Eid Al-Fitr is an opportunity to strengthen the bonds of social cohesion through visits and direct meetings as well as to activate the role of Qatari councils to be for all. This religious occasion has a cultural and social peculiarity holding the most beautiful meanings and promoting the highest values in the hearts of all individuals of the community.

- With the advent of Eid Al-Fitr, the exchange offices are witnessing a great recovery and demand from citizens and residents wishing to buy foreign currencies for the purpose of traveling for vacation outside the country or wishing to transfer money to their families to bring happiness to them and help them with Eid expenses, as exchange offices made sure to keep their doors opened for longer hours around the day, including working during Eid vacation to meet the demand of all clients.

- Qatar National Bank (QNB) report affirmed that the economy of the United States (US) is proving more resilient than expected, adding economic data releases have on average been consistent in giving positive surprises this year, which have resulted in an improvement of the US growth outlook.

- Al Rayyan will face Qatar SC in a postponed match from Week 18 of the 2022-2023 season QNB Stars League at the Al Gharafa Stadium on Sunday.

Source: Qatar News Agency