Suspending Maritime Vessels’ Registration and Renewal for 3 Months

The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) has announced suspending the registration and renewal of all types of maritime vessels from the beginning of May 2020 and for three months, provided that fees payable should be paid later. This is in view of the current circumstances and the efforts seeking to confront the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The total number of service transactions pertaining to the affairs of maritime transport done by the MOTC during the first quarter of 2020 has reaches approximately 2105 transactions.

The MOTC has launched 25 new online services for the sector of the affairs of maritime transport related to the services of small and large vessels, coinciding with the MOTC launching its official electronic application “MOTC” via mobile phone and smart devices at early 2019. This is with the aim of streamlining the processing of transactions and online services provided for the public and providing all relevant information and activities.

Source: Government of Qatar